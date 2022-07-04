BREAKING: House fire in Byron early Monday morning

BYRON, Minn.- A homeowner says fireworks led to a fire at his home early Monday morning.
It took place in the 800th block of 3rd Street Northeast in Byron.
According to the homeowner Lowell Thomason, the fire at his property started around midnight and was caused by fireworks that were not cooled off.
He says six people were in the house and made it out safely.
The extent of the property damage has not been determined.
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office- more information is expected to be released Tuesday morning after the holiday.
