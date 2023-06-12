Boy's and Girl's club Teen Center reopening

ROCHESTER, Minn.– It's been nearly two years since the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester received a Season of Gratitude Grant from the Mayo Clinic. A portion of those funds have gone toward remodeling the club's Teen Center which will reveal to the community Tuesday during an open house.
The club’s Director of Programs, Samuel Hawkins, says this teen center makeover has been a long time coming and the kids had a major part in deciding what the new space would look like.
Hawkins says opening up input to the teens allows them to feel ownership over the room which he says is well deserved by them because they serve as mentors for the club.
He says the room will feature a gaming area, a new homework space and a leadership room.
Hawkins says it's important to create spaces that appeal to the community youth, and with summer vaction moving in, places like the teen center can keep many out of trouble.
“ It helps to give them a safe place to become positive people that they already are. That is our goal–and not have to worry about all these external forces that will be waiting when they exit the doors.” he says. “When they enter the doors, all those external stresses and everything they're facing stays there."
The Boys and Girls Club Rochester is inviting the public to the reveal of it’s new teen center from 3pm to 4pm.