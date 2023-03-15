Bombon brings Mexican ice cream to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new dessert experience has arrived in Med City.
Bombon, a Mexican ice cream parlor, opened its doors on Monday. The shop can be found at 2571 Clare Lane NE.
The menu includes several traditional Hispanic dishes like bionicos, chamangos and burbuja waffles.
Though the store has yet to fully open, the large amount of customers and positive feedback has been a pleasant surprise for store owner Jennifer Cuizapa.
Cuizapa has a passion for making treats that led her to starting the business. It's a path she never expected to take.
"I didn't really look to open [an ice cream shop], but the opportunity came and I was like 'why not?'" she said. "It's something that I've always liked to do in my spare time, making desserts or stuff like that."
At the time of writing, there is no set date for the grand opening.