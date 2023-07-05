 Skip to main content
Bodies of 3 who went missing in Mississippi River recovered

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men and a teenage girl who went missing Monday night, at the mouth of the Vermillion river where it meets the Mississippi River.

HASTINGS, Minn.--The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said the bodies of three people who went missing have been found.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"After an unsuccessful search on 7-4-2023, the search for the missing swimmers began again on the morning of 7-5-2023. Two bodies were located at 0653 and the third at 0705. All three bodies were located in the search area. The families of the missing swimmers were made aware of the recovery. The Southern MN Regional Medical Examiner’s office has responded to the scene and will be releasing names of those located.
Thank you to all the law enforcement agencies who assisted in this search. A special thank you to Northstar Search and Rescue for their assistance and resources."

The sheriff's office says a family was on the north side of Diamond Island  where three family members were swimming in the river and another was fishing from the shore. 

All three started struggling in the water, which caused a family member nearby who was fishing, to enter the water to try to rescue them. He was able to help save another woman, but once he returned to the water for the other two--all  three went under. The sheriff's office says nearly 10 to 15 minutes passed before a 911 call was made. 

The sheriff's office says the three missing subjects were inexperienced swimmers who did not have on life vests. The area they were swimming in was 3 feet but dropped sharply to a depth between 8 and 9 feet.

