Bodies of 3 who went missing in Mississippi River recovered

HASTINGS, Minn.--The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said the bodies of three people who went missing have been found.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:
The sheriff's office says a family was on the north side of Diamond Island where three family members were swimming in the river and another was fishing from the shore.
All three started struggling in the water, which caused a family member nearby who was fishing, to enter the water to try to rescue them. He was able to help save another woman, but once he returned to the water for the other two--all three went under. The sheriff's office says nearly 10 to 15 minutes passed before a 911 call was made.
The sheriff's office says the three missing subjects were inexperienced swimmers who did not have on life vests. The area they were swimming in was 3 feet but dropped sharply to a depth between 8 and 9 feet.