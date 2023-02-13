Black History Month brings 'Black Black Resistance'

ROCHESTER, Minn--February is Black History Month and this year's theme is 'Black Resistance', which highlights African Americans’ fight against oppression and celebrates the contributions of those with black heritage.
Every year the theme changes with last year's being Black Health and Wellness, and 2021 as The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.
Not only has the month been used to celebrate African-American historical figures but also serves as a time to reflect on how far the community has come in their everyday lives.
The owners of Jersey Jo's in Rochester say they experienced the moment of resistance resilience as they were starting up their business.
They described the how obtaining resources was one hurdle, but being black and trying to open a business was another
One-half of Jersey Jo’s owners, Joseph Phillips says, “Understand that the environments that we're in are not totally going to resemble us. So we have to learn the environment and appreciate the people. As you learn, you have to teach– as you teach, you learn and this is how anything goes as well as black businesses."
He also says ‘Black Resistance’ is breaking down preconceived notions society may have and embracing differences.