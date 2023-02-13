Black Excellence Expo comes to Med-City

ROCHESTER, MINN--The NAACP Rochester Branch and Black Entrepreneurship Team (BET) of Rochester are collaborating to bring the Black Excellence Expo to the Med-City.
This will be the first year for the expo, where black-owned businesses are coming together in honor of Black History Month.
Businesses are Rochester-based and range from retail to restaurants and entertainment .
BET co founder, Tawonda Burks say the list is long for vendors and encourages the community to come out and support.
Of the vendors, Burks says guests can look forward to seeing 4S Entertainment, owned by Donyale Johnson, and the first hair braiding school in Minnesota, All Braids and Haircare Company.
She says, “I'm almost certain that it's going to be a success for several reasons because it's the first expo that we're doing together as black business owners. And then, we're also hosting it at a very new location which is the Sports Mentorship Academy.”
Those who are still interested in being a vendor at the event still have time to sign up, Burks says.
Vendors can also have their logo posted on the expo's digital billboard by emailing Tawonda Burks directly.
To sign up or for more information, email tburks@elocina.com.
The event will take place Saturday, February 25th at the the new Sports Mentorship Academy Recreation center, located at 920 40th Street NW Door #5, Rochester, MN 55901.
For more information on The NAACP Rochester Branch, click here. To learn more about the Black Entrepreneurship team of Rochester, visit their Facebook page.