Betty Whiteout: MnDOT announces winners of "Name a Snowplow" contest

ST. PAUL, Minn. – After nearly 60,000 votes, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced its winners of the the second "Name a Snowplow" contest.
The winning names, in order of vote totals, and their future homes are:
Betty Whiteout – District 8
Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7
The Big Leplowski – District 4
Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District
Scoop Dogg – District 3
Blizzard of Oz – District 2
No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1
Edward Blizzardhands – District 6