Betty Whiteout: MnDOT announces winners of "Name a Snowplow" contest

  • Updated
ST. PAUL, Minn. – After nearly 60,000 votes, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced its winners of the the second "Name a Snowplow" contest.

In southeastern Minnesota's District 6, Edward Blizzardhands was the winner.

The winning names, in order of vote totals, and their future homes are:

Betty Whiteout – District 8

Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7

The Big Leplowski – District 4

Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District

Scoop Dogg – District 3

Blizzard of Oz – District 2

No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1

Edward Blizzardhands – District 6

