Benefit held for Madeline Kingsbury's children

WINONA, MN.-- Local businesses, volunteers, and donors came together in Winona to host a benefit for the late, Madeline Kingsbury Saturday. All funds are going towards Kingsbury's two children to ensure they are 'set for life'.
Hundreds of people from across the country met at the Witoka tavern to support a benefit for Madeline Kingsbury that hosted a live, silent auction and children's raffle–paired with music, food, and hope.
"Knowing Maddi, she would probably be very shy about all this attention. ”Kingsbury's close friend and sorority sister, Holly Stamschror, says. “But I think she would embrace the fact that so many people have been willing to get together and support a cause like this. Raise money for her children so that, they'll be taken care of for the rest of their lives."
Stamschror, says the event had been planned for a month and was grateful that the witoka organizers freed up their space for the occasion.
One of the event organizers, Abbie Perlinger, says they just want to “raise awareness to the public to come and have this benefit for Maddi's family."
Heidi Olson, another organizer adds, " [Maddi’s] an angel and she was an angel before she passed."
Donors and community partners also attended the benefit. they say it's purpose goes beyond just raising money. but, helps everyone to move forward.
Brian Rivers stopped by to donate and says, “When something like this happens in our community, we're going to pay attention to it and not forget what has happened nor allow it to happen again."
Rivers says he was also a part of the many search parties organized for Kingbury.
"To see that we have people pouring out even after she's been found, it's pretty beautiful to see." Carolann Jackson adds, from the non-profit Yammy Bear and Family.
The Winona community is continuing to support the Kingsbury family using Maddi’s favorite color, blue.
To contribute towards Maddi's benefit fund, people are asked to Venmo @BenefitFundMaddiKingsbury', or contact a Merchants Bank and say you would like to donate.