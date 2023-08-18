 Skip to main content
Back-to-School Block Party happening on Saturday

The event will be kicking off at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

ROCHESTER, MN.-- Thousands of people will be headed to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Saturday for Rochester's 3rd Annual Back to School Block Party. 

 

Andre Crockett, one of the event organizers says this is an opportunity to fulfill the community’s needs when it comes to preparing children for school. 

 

Friday,  nearly 40 volunteers finished packing over 1,100 backpacks full of school supplies to give to children for free.  

 

“Last year we served 500 to 600 bookbags and people walked away without them.” Crockett said. “We're hoping that we can serve all the kids, that no kid be left behind especially when it comes to having the proper stuff that they need for school. We understand that that's very important."  

 

The bash will lead off at noon Saturday with a parade at Mayo Park, followed by the Block Party at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The family-friendly event will offer food, activites, and free haircuts.  

 

