Auto Repair Shop Wins Small Business Award

AUSTIN, Minn.-- An Austin auto repair shop is the winner of the 'Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year' award after, what the owner, Jose Carrazco says has been 10 years of hard work.
Carrazco, owner of West Oakland Repair in Austin says it wasn't his dream to be an auto repairman. even more so, he didn't expect for the small business administration to award his shop, this year’s award.
"The business, it's been running for 10 years. When I first came--I'm an immigrant from Mexico--and when I first came into the United States back in 1996, I didn't do this mechanical stuff to begin with. I worked on many other jobs." Carrazco says.
Carrazco says he was about 20 years old when he started working on his own cars, and years later was able to put the tools to work on others' vehicles-- which is how he says he fell into the auto repair business.
"It's been a long process but it's something that I still like up to today."he says.
He says, in the beginning the business started off in a small garage and gradually grew as its location moved. Carrazco says in 2016 he came across a ‘FOR SALE’' sign to what is now the current location, which he says was a real fixer-upper.
"It took about roughly six months to get it all put together, from front to back, top to bottom, it was completely redone. A lot of it we did it ourselves but obviously some of the major parts, we needed to hire other companies."
Carrazco continues to say, the flow of traffic in the area however, was a huge plus to bringing in business.
Carrazco says some of the struggles he faced in the early stages of West Oakland Repair was not knowing how to run a business. his advice to business owners is to find help and resources and to not give up on your goals.
"I would recommend, everyone else to put a lot of effort into whatever they are doing and hopefully someone else will get it as well.
When it comes to being nominated and winning the award, Carrazco says he didn't understand the magnitude of the recognition.
Carrazco tells KIMT News 3, "I wasn't too familiar with that part of it but after I'd been talking to other business owners and customers, they knew more about what was going on with that award. I saw the expression on their faces and then I started to believe that this is a huge deal."
As a family operated repair shop Carrazco says the award reminds him that all the years of hard work were not in vain and looks forward to continue teaching his children the principles and results of hard work.
"When I do wake up in the morning, this is something that I love to do.” he says. “If you do something that you like it is definitely worth getting up in the morning and going to get it done."