Authorities ID 12-year-old killed in snowmobile accident in SE Minnesota

THEILMAN, Minn. - A 12-year-old boy is dead after hitting a tree on a snowmobile Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said Monday that Blaze Leland Himle died in the crash. 

Wabasha Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Fire Department, and Wabasha Ambulance were dispatched to rural Theilman for a report of a snowmobile versus treey crash, said the Sheriff's Office.

When emergency responders arrived, the 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A deputy on the scene says the 12-year-old was operating a snowmobile on private property when he entered a wooded area and hit a tree.

