Austin Public Library reopens to the public

AUSTIN, Minn. - After being completely closed for eight days due to construction, the Austin Public Library has opened its doors once more.
It's the first time in weeks the library has been completely open to the public, as the building has been renovating since last November.
The new additions include a number of conference rooms and study areas, which the library says fills the need of community members needing a quiet place to get together.
"We have a lot of people in the community who need to meet," said Courtney Schmitt, an adult services librarian. "We have a beautiful single-layout library, but sometimes it gets a little louder in areas, so we've seen the need for people wanting that study area."
Another change is the redesign of the service desk, something that is meant to streamline the library's customer service.
"That area holds all of our staff, so you don't have to be sent back and forth between our information desk with a librarian and our staff for circulation to check out your books," said Schmitt.
Some parts of the project are still being worked on, such as the outdoor porch or the program room. The program room is meant to house any child-friendly activities.
Schmitt, who specializes in youth programming, says the library already has plenty of ideas for the kids.
"We're really hoping that [the program room] will be where we can get messy," she said. "We can have science programs, we're hoping to do cooking...we're hoping to do some raised beds. We have a garden and seeds program going right now."
The library is also asking for donations of money, furniture, and program pieces, which can be dropped off during Library Giving Day on Monday, April 4th.
Construction, which has cost around $1.5 million, is expected to be finished by mid-June.