Austin police reacts to swatter call last Monday

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Police Department reacts to the false emergency earlier this week.
The hoax call took a mental toll on the first responders and Austin community members.
“People are understandably very anxious about events like this. They see the real events on TV and that's where your mind goes. Just like when we're given the call. Our mind goes to this is real," said Chief of Austin Police Department, David Mckichan.
Thankfully, the strong relationship between the school district and police department helped manage the swatter call. Austin schools respect the way police have to handle these situations.
"Even when we leave, we know the school district and employees are working with the kids and parents to try to go over what happened and work with some of the kids that might have anxiety."
The person behind the swatter call is still unknown.