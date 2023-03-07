Austin Parks and Recreation take on Emerald Ash Borer beetle infestation

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Parks and Recreation is partnering up with the Department of Agriculture to take on the insect infestation in ash trees.
Mower County has been designated as a quarantine zone for the bug infestation. The Director of Austin Parks and Recreation, Dave Merrill, explains the danger of infested ash trees.
“When they finally get completely choked off and dead by this bug, they become very brittle and very dangerous. They're big trees and a slight wind can make trees fall,” said Merrill.
Parks and recreation held a public informational meeting about the bugs’ impact on Tuesday and hopes to host more this spring. Experts around the Austin area were present to share important information about the infestation
"When we have these public meetings, we’re taking a lot of this information we have learned from the department of natural resources, forestry, agriculture. We’re just providing this information to the community,” said Merrill.
The city plans to remove 250 infested ash trees annually.