Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday
afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow
accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest
period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an
inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to
accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Austin Parks and Recreation take on Emerald Ash Borer beetle infestation

  • 0

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Parks and Recreation is partnering up with the Department of Agriculture to take on the insect infestation in ash trees. 

Mower County has been designated as a quarantine zone for the bug infestation. The Director of Austin Parks and Recreation, Dave Merrill, explains the danger of infested ash trees.

“When they finally get completely choked off and dead by this bug, they become very brittle and very dangerous. They're big trees and a slight wind can make trees fall,” said Merrill. 

Parks and recreation held a public informational meeting about the bugs’ impact on Tuesday and hopes to host more this spring. Experts around the Austin area were present to share important information about the infestation

"When we have these public meetings, we’re taking a lot of this information we have learned from the department of natural resources, forestry, agriculture. We’re just providing this information to the community,” said Merrill.

The city plans to remove 250 infested ash trees annually.

 

