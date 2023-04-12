Austin FD preaches fire prevention amid red flag warning

AUSTIN, Minn. - With much of southern Minnesota falling under a red flag warning, one local fire department is reminding residents to practice proper fire safety and prevention.
The Austin Fire Department wants people to be wary of starting fires with the current weather, which they say is the perfect combination for allowing fires to spread.
"Number one is the humidity is so low," said firefighter Matt Wyse. "Number two is the winds are up and they're extremely high. Even though the ground may be wet and you could drive your car onto it and sink, it's tinder-dry on top. Everything really can take off quite quickly and then the wind just accelerates it all by providing the fuel and the air to the fire and spreads it rapidly."
These conditions mean any small spark could be enough to cause a large brushfire, be it an ember from a campfire, grease from the grill, or even a cigarette butt.
For Wyse, the best way for people to keep these fire starters from igniting is to pay extra close attention to your flame.
"Watch where anything goes, embers and so forth," he said. "Keep a supply of water or a hose available if you have a charcoal grill or something, secondly. Just try to avoid any dry areas. Be careful, watch what you're doing. Don't leave anything unattended."
If a fire does start, you should call 911 immediately. It doesn't take long for a small flame to become a blazing inferno.