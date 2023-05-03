Attorney: Officer-involved shooting in Nov. of 2022 in SE Minnesota was justified

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - An officer-involved shooting in November was justified, an attorney has determined.
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Steve Sutton-Brown fired three rounds that struck Fernanda Carbajal on Nov. 22 after he was assaulted.
“Specifically, the Stearns County Attorney found that criminal charges were not supported in this case because Minnesota law permits officers to use deadly force when necessary to protect the officer from apparent death or great bodily harm. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office completed an internal review and cleared Investigator Sutton-Brown to return to full duty,” a press release stated.
Carbajal was treated and released from the hospital following the shooting.