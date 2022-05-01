Asking frontline workers what they think about upcoming frontline worker pay

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Eligible frontline workers will soon receive either a check or deposit of $750 dollars from the state of Minnesota after lawmakers passed a bipartisan frontline worker bill on Friday.
The Minnesota Department of Labor said eligible workers will have 45 days from when the application opens to claim the one time payment.
In the Med City, swaths of employees are set to receive a payment, which has prompted different reactions.
Local nurse Amanda White tells KIMT she thought it was nice that lawmakers are compensating workers for their actions during the last few years.
"Personally it is nice that they are even doing anything. It is more so that they are recognizing that we worked through a hard time, so any amount of money is better than none in my opinion," White said.
However, another local nurse, Brooke Alexander, tells KIMT she believes the state should do more to address ongoing healthcare challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alexander said she did not agree with the states' parameters, which will only compensate workers that were on the frontlines between March of 2020 and June of 2021.
"I think anybody who is still working and still putting themselves at risk and still working at higher demand levels and higher patient ratios and stuff like that, I think they are just as deserving," Alexander said.
In addition to expanding eligibility requirements, Alexander said she would like to see the state act on patient to provider ratios, which she said are at unsafe levels.
The legislature has attempted to alleviate healthcare staffing shortages, with the GOP controlled senate passing the "Nurse Licensure Compact Bill" in Feb.
However, that bill has not made much headway through the DFL controlled house, even as nurses are continuing to leave, according to Alexander.
Alexander said despite drawbacks to the law, she is happy for frontline workers to finally get recognition by financial compensation.
"I feel like it is a really good step in the right direction to thank those who put their lives on the line and their safety on the line," Alexander said.
You can apply for the states' frontline worker pay by clicking here.