'Art on the Ave' expands through neighborhood

ROCHESTER, Minn.--A Rochester neighborhood is using art to bring their tight community even closer.
The Slatterly Park neighborhood is home to 'Art on the Ave', a that nonprofit founded over ten years ago by Wayne Flack. It hosts an annual spring art festival, showcasing local artists and musicians in Slatterly Park.
This year the organization is inviting it's community to create a pop up sculpture based on the year's theme “ART” which stands for Activate, Redefine, and Transform. In a separate contest, they have also selected a winner for a permanent sculpture to be installed.'
The nonprofit board president, Kalianne Morrison, says attendance grows every year , and in fact has become a stop for Rochester’s mayor, Kim Norton.
“Mayor Norton came to the event– the unveiling,and she actually read a proclamation that because Art on the Ave and 15-plus public art peices we have here, that Slatterly Park is officially the Arts District in Rochester," Morrison shared.
Morrison, who has been a part of the organization for five years says it’s a pleasure to work with Art on the Ave.
She says, “every year we put in so much work. We have a volunteer team of four putting the entire event on and it's a lot of work. It's a lot of time and dedication but the moment where we unveil the sculpture and the entire neighborhood is there to see it, it's so rewarding."
The submission deadline is April 1, and the winning sculpture will be unveiled on the artist's street the morning of May 20.