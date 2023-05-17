Art exhibit highlighting chronic illnesses

ROCHESTER, MN.-- The Rochester Art Center is looking to showcase the work and stories of those battling chronic illnesses.
Zoe Cinel , a curator for the art center says the exhibit will take viewers through the experience of living with such conditions and give the artists an opportunity to feel empowered.
Cinel says, "we can all be well, and we can all be ill", but for many in the Med-City, chronic conditions have become a way of life. She says she hopes local nurses will come to the exhibit to have a better understanding of what their patients go through.
"I imagine healthcare professionals coming and being inspired and developing more empathy for the patients,” Cinel says. “But also maybe seeing some of their own struggles reflected and the struggles of patients too.”
Cinel adds that many who are ill feel vulnerable.
"I think in society, when you're ill, you just kind of hide and there's a little bit of guilt and shame associated with it.” she says. “Ultimately, illness can be very isolating as because it's tied to the body but it doesn't have to be that way, and I hope this exhibition brings people together around this topic."
The exhibit will be on display from August 26t through April 3, 2024, featuring artists from around the world and locally. The deadline for submissions is June 15.
For sponsorship and other forms of partnership related to the exhibition, you are asked to contact Donor Relations Coordinator Kjellgren Alkire at alkire@rochesterartcenter.org.