Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder

  • Updated
Nathan Gilmore

OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case.

Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. 

An arraignment hearing is usually when a plea is entered and a trial date set, but such hearings are often delayed or postponed.

Bradbury was a rural Cerro Gordo County woman who disappeared in 2021.  Human remains found near the Greenbelt Trail were eventually identified as Bradbury.

