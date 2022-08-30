Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder

OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case.

Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6.

An arraignment hearing is usually when a plea is entered and a trial date set, but such hearings are often delayed or postponed.

Number of disturbing clues lead to arrest of Osage man connected to 2021 murder The arrest of a 23-year-old Osage man in the death of Angela Bradbury, whose body was found in 2021 near the Greenbelt Trail, caps a lengthy investigation that included finding a number of disturbing clues.

Bradbury was a rural Cerro Gordo County woman who disappeared in 2021. Human remains found near the Greenbelt Trail were eventually identified as Bradbury.