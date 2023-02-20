Are you prepared if a power outage occurs?

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow
arrives in two waves: first focuses on Tuesday night along an
axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches.
While the snow tapers off during the morning on Wednesday, the
combination of ongoing light snow showers and increasing
northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to blowing
and drifting snow.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to
produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area
with strong winds continuing to produce blowing and drifting snow.
By the time the storm departs Thursday evening, some locations in
the watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two
days.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next few days.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing
amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from
Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow
will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and
blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Are you prepared if a power outage occurs?

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 learns what you can do now to avoid the negative impacts of losing power.
Hardware store shares outage tips

ROCHESTER, MN--The wintery mix might be affecting power usage for many businesses and people living in the area. To keep things going, a generator might be the answer to a potential problem.

Although outages do not discriminate, older developments are seeing a higher risk since their power lines run above ground, meaning one bad move can shut down surrounding areas.

Before purchasing a generator, it's important to know how much wattage is required to run and startup an appliance, which dictates the size of your generator. 

As a warning, Rochester's  Northern Tool and Equipment says you should never plug a generator directly into your home outlet.

They also remind users, that the system must remain outdoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Pat Kane , Assistant Manager of the Northern Tool and Equipment also offers a tip for those with medical concerns.

“A lot of people have medical conditions that have sensitive electronics in them. There you need to have something with the right type of generator head to produce that power that's clean enough so You don't do damage to that piece of electronics." he says.

Recommended for you