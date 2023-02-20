Are you prepared if a power outage occurs?

ROCHESTER, MN--The wintery mix might be affecting power usage for many businesses and people living in the area. To keep things going, a generator might be the answer to a potential problem.
Although outages do not discriminate, older developments are seeing a higher risk since their power lines run above ground, meaning one bad move can shut down surrounding areas.
Before purchasing a generator, it's important to know how much wattage is required to run and startup an appliance, which dictates the size of your generator.
As a warning, Rochester's Northern Tool and Equipment says you should never plug a generator directly into your home outlet.
They also remind users, that the system must remain outdoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
Pat Kane , Assistant Manager of the Northern Tool and Equipment also offers a tip for those with medical concerns.
“A lot of people have medical conditions that have sensitive electronics in them. There you need to have something with the right type of generator head to produce that power that's clean enough so You don't do damage to that piece of electronics." he says.