Arcadian Bank opens food pantry for ‘FoodShare’ month

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - March is ‘FoodShare’ month, and Arcadian Bank is celebrating by collecting food and other donations for their food pantry.
They are asking for nonperishable food, personal care, and paper items. The bank plans to give the donations to nonprofits and food shelves.
"Lots of places do food drives and that's awesome. We wanted to kind of go above and beyond so were calling it 'Pack The Trailer' and if we can pack the trailer were going to be doing a $1,000 monetary donation,” said Assistant Vice President of Admin, Abby Stoa.
The business has a community outreach team called ‘Reach’ that puts on outreach programs. The food pantry idea came from a staff survey.
"We have about 5 or 6 people on the committee right now, but the whole bank really does participate in our projects and our initiatives,” said Stoa.
The bank is accepting donations until March 24th.