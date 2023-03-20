Albert Lea sees crime rates drop again

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - For the second straight year, crime has fallen in Albert Lea.
City officials released data today showing a drop in crime rates by over five percent from 2021 to 2022, an improvement from last year.
The results contrast those from 2018 to 2020, where crime rates rose each year.
One of the biggest contributors to this year's data was the decline in serious crime, defined as more violent crimes such as assault or larceny theft. Serious crime rates fell by 27.2% last year, with over 100 fewer reports than the previous year.
Despite this, less serious crimes like vandalism and drug charges actually rose by almost ten percent last year. However, even this is being considered a positive.
J.D. Carlson, the city's director of public safety, believes that the increase in crime rates for less serious offences doesn't mean more people are committing crimes. Rather, it means that crimes that previously went unnoticed are being reported more often.
"The city just obtained a second school resource officer as a result of the concerns in the schools, and I think our school resource officer is active," said Carlson. "He writes a number of citations for disorderly conduct. So I think that uptick could come from that."
In addition to an increase in officers, Carlson credits citizens for being more diligent in reporting crimes as a major help for the police force.
"We host a citizens academy on an annual basis. I'd like to think we have a good relationship with our citizens," he said. "They tend to call in things to us and we're able to react more on a timely basis versus something happening on a Friday and the calls are coming in on a Monday."
City officials hope to continue the downward trend and ask any residents to call 911 if you see something suspicious.