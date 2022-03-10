Albert Lea planning to demolish unsafe buildings

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The end is near for two buildings in downtown Albert Lea. The buildings are located off of the 300 block of Broadway Avenue. The city says the structures are a danger to public safety and could even compromise neighboring buildings.
According to Albert Lea Zoning and Building Administrator Wayne Sorensen, the buildings are unsafe, unused, and ready to be demolished.
"The interior condition has degraded so bad that they're literally falling down so demolition is the only option."
The buildings were built in the 1800's and one of them has been vacant since the 90's. Although the structures are in severe disrepair with collapsing floors and severe damage, the city has to wait a little bit before demolishing the dying structures.
"We're working through some permitting engineering details. We do have some engineering reports to wait for because on both sides we have to be extremely careful," explains Sorensen.
The buildings might be vacant but they share walls with Vitality Center which rents space with city tenants and a former theater which is being renovated.
Sorensen wishes the buildings can be saved as they represent Albert Lea's history.
"We're as a city trying to do the best we can to maintain these buildings and not do demolitions. It was hard to come to this decision but after a lot of discussions with architects and engineers, it was decided that it was just too late with these two."
Contractors would need to get rid of any hazardous materials before the buildings are torn down.
The City of Albert Lea would like to replace the buildings with either a park or parking lot. It's also exploring options for private development.
The city council will decide if a study on the structures needs to be done before demolition. If they decide not to go ahead with a study, they will be torn down this summer.