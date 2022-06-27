After working at KIMT in the mid 90s, Clouse returns to lead newsroom

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dan Clouse has joined KIMT News 3 as News Director. Clouse is returning to KIMT News 3 after he was an anchor/reporter for KIMT News 3 back in the mid 90s.
“KIMT is excited to have Dan back on our team”, General Manager and Vice President Steve Martinson said. “Dan has decades of News experiences and ties to our area. We are very excited to welcome Dan back to the KIMT family.”
Clouse comes from KQDS-TV in Duluth, MN where he was News Director along with other station management responsibilities since 2012. Besides working in Duluth, Clouse has had many other television news jobs around the country where he has been an anchor or news director. Clouse also spent several years as a university teacher. Clouse has worked in Iowa, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Montana, Nebraska, Texas, and Illinois. Some of the places nearby that he has worked include Mankato, Rapid City, La Crosse, and Omaha. Clouse received his B.S. from Minnesota State University and his master’s degree in Public Communication and Broadcasting from Western Illinois University.
In his free time, he enjoys traveling and cheering for his favorite sports teams, especially the Vikings and the Twins. As for coming back to KIMT, Clouse says, “I’m thrilled to be back at KIMT. It really is like coming home again.” You can reach him at dclouse@kimt.com. KIMT News 3 is the CBS affiliate in Rochester, MN with studios in Rochester, MN, Albert Lea, MN and Mason City, IA. For more information, visit www.kimt.com.