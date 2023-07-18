Addressing homelessness in Rochester

ROCHESTER, MN–Conversations around homelessness are continuing in Olmsted County. The Landing MN and the Legal Assistance of Olmsted County held a community forum Tuesday at Christ United Methodist Church to find solutions to homelessness now that the pandemic is a thing of the past.
There were two panels that spoke today representing organizations and services for those experiencing homelessness. They talked about many people being affected by eviction, when most were halted during the pandemic. Members of the panel say they've been working to get ahead of many people losing their homes because of this.
One community member , named Tom, says he's experienced two years of homelessness and expressed some frustrations suggesting that the panel find a solution by talking more with those impacted by homelessness.
Another community member says there’s also a lack of housing for those with a felony on their record, and are trying to better their lives.
The co-founder of The Landing MN , Holly Fifield says she hopes these discussion will also inspire people who aren't directly impacted by homelessness, to help and understand the experiences they face.