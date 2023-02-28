Above normal snowfall so far this winter

Does it seem like it has been a snowy winter? Well... our snowfall is trending more than we normally see up to this point during the winter season. As of February 28, Rochester has picked up 48.8", which is about 8" higher than normal, and Mason has had 36.4" which is a little more than 2" above normal. While snowfall is been slightly above normal this season, it's much higher than what we saw this time last year. Rochester saw 20" less with only 28.8" and Mason City was close to 15" lower coming in at 22.9".
With more snow in the forecast and likely more through March and April, we'll continue to add to these totals.