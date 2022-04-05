A local dentistry is sending smiles across thousands of miles to aid Ukraine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Downtown Rochester's Blue Sky Dental is collecting toothbrushes to send to Ukrainian refugees as Russia continues to invade their country.
Dr. SonjaMae Langton-Yanowitz owns the dentistry and has a personal personal connection to the devastation thousands of miles away.
With a Ukrainian grandmother, Dr. Langton-Yanowitz knew she wanted to help those being displaced from their home. So, she took to social media to get the word and effort out to the community.
Blue Sky Dental posted on Facebook that for every "like" and "share" the post receives, they will donate a toothbrush to those who may need it most.
"You know I can only imagine if you were leaving somewhere, being scared for your life, that you might not remember a toothbrush. And so I felt like a toothbrush could be something that could help people get back to a sense of normalcy," said Dr. Langton-Yanowitz.
The drive goes through the end of the week.
Dr. Langton-Yanowitz said once all the toothbrushes are collected, a friend will travel to Warsaw, Poland to distribute them to refugees in need.
"Toothbrushes are a basic human necessity that could be a small gesture to help someone who's gone through a really difficult circumstance. I thought it would be a good idea to try and build community awareness about the situation," said Dr. Langton-Yanowitz.
