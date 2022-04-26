ROCHESTER, Minn.- The CVCT Respiratory Therapy Program is hosting its 2nd Annual Golden Lungs 5K run for cystic fibrosis.
This run or walk will be from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. in Rochester. The route will start at the Mayo Civic Center and take you to the Double Tree hotel.
After you complete your journey, you will receive a prize.
Organizers say that if you are not able to make it, you can still participate.
At a slightly different fee you can register for a virtual option and complete the 5K on your own schedule.
Another option is simply donating to this cause on the site.
If you're interested, tickets will be $30 for the in-person run and $20 for the virtual option.
The link to sign up is right here.