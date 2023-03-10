28.8 million dollar Rochester transit project awaits funding approval

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Biden's federal budget proposal for 2024 includes funding for the “Link Rapid Transit” project in downtown Rochester.
The republican-controlled house will not likely pass the budget proposal, but the increase in transit funding would benefit downtown Rochester.
The 2.8-mile project will run along Second Street SW and provide free bus fares for riders. The transit system would connect the Mayo Clinic, Mayo Civic Center, University of Minnesota-Rochester, and many other places. The City of Rochester hopes the project receives approval to help Rochester expand its transit network.
"Once the BRT project gets up and running, we're going to be able to take a look at what we currently have in our bus transit system and how we might be able to redeploy and better service the neighborhoods outside of the downtown area that the rapid transit system does not currently service,” said Deputy City Administrator, Cindy Steinhauser.
The transit project would also allow for faster bus routes and more efficient traveling.
“Say you're at the library and you want to get to Cascade Lake. You can jump on the station that will be out in front of the library and within a matter of minutes be down at Cascade Lake and experience all that Cascade Lake has to offer,” said Steinhauser.
The Link Rapid Transit would be open to the city in Spring 2026.