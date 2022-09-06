2 dead in plane crash near Red Wing, took off from Rochester

Pierce County, Wisc. (WQOW) - Two people were killed after a plane crashed in Pierce County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. west of the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35. Authorities report the plane, a 2012 Glasair Super II SFT, left an airport in Rochester, MN, just after noon for a training flight to the airport in Bay City, WI.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board to arrive and investigate the crash.