Local vet gives tips on keeping pets safe and healthy during air quality alert

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With southeast Minnesota under another air quality alert, local vets are warning pet owners about the dangers of overexposure to the bad air.
Dr. Brad Treder of Northern Valley Animal Clinic says bad air quality can affect us and our pets in many of the same ways.
Like humans, animals like dogs and cats can develop certain allergies. Animals with allergies will be more affected by the haze, causing asthma, itchy eyes, or dry skin.
According to Dr. Treder, it's best to keep your pets inside during air quality alerts if they have allergies.
He also says keeping your pet physically and mentally stimulated even when staying inside can still be fun and easy.
"We can throw the ball, we can chase up and down the stairs, we can throw food kibble down the stairs and have them run after it," said Dr. Treder. "You certainly would be able to exercise your dog, much like if there was a snowstorm or thunderstorm."
If your pet isn't older or doesn't have heart or lung problems, it should be fine to let them outside for a bit even if air quality is poor. Just make sure they don't overdo it with the activity.
If your pet is suffering from allergies, there are medications that can help lessen their reaction.
If you notice your pet coughing or sneezing more often than usual when the air quality outside is bad, you should consider talking to a vet.