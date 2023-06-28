 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Local vet gives tips on keeping pets safe and healthy during air quality alert

Air Quality Affecting Pets

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With southeast Minnesota under another air quality alert, local vets are warning pet owners about the dangers of overexposure to the bad air.

Dr. Brad Treder of Northern Valley Animal Clinic says bad air quality can affect us and our pets in many of the same ways.

Like humans, animals like dogs and cats can develop certain allergies. Animals with allergies will be more affected by the haze, causing asthma, itchy eyes, or dry skin.

According to Dr. Treder, it's best to keep your pets inside during air quality alerts if they have allergies.

He also says keeping your pet physically and mentally stimulated even when staying inside can still be fun and easy.

"We can throw the ball, we can chase up and down the stairs, we can throw food kibble down the stairs and have them run after it," said Dr. Treder. "You certainly would be able to exercise your dog, much like if there was a snowstorm or thunderstorm."

If your pet isn't older or doesn't have heart or lung problems, it should be fine to let them outside for a bit even if air quality is poor. Just make sure they don't overdo it with the activity.

If your pet is suffering from allergies, there are medications that can help lessen their reaction.

If you notice your pet coughing or sneezing more often than usual when the air quality outside is bad, you should consider talking to a vet.

