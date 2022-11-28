 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Expected Tuesday...

.A winter storm will bring a mixture of snow and light freezing
precipitation accompanied by stronger northwest winds during the
morning and into the evening Tuesday. Blowing snow and hazardous
travel is anticipated; especially over northern and northwest
Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther
south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and windy conditions will result in
blowing snow during the day northwest and north. Bitter wind
chills will arrive by the early Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Most vehicle crashes
occur in lighter amounts of snow and ice. Plan on extra time to
reach your destination safely Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Local tree farm now open for the holidays

With Thanksgiving now behind us, a local family-owned business is getting ready for Christmas.

ORONOCO, Minn. - Wittlief Tree Farms is officially open once again as part of an annual Christmas tradition.

Each year, the Wittlief family opens its tree farm to invite community members to handpick and even saw down a tree of their liking.

With a handful of varieties from Balsam Fir to Black Hill Spruce - there are plenty of trees to chose from. 

Owner Clint Wittlief feels the best trees are tall and trim, which usually take the longest amount of time and care to achieve.

"It all depends on the type of tree - like the ones behind me here, they've been in the ground 20 years," Wittlief said.

Most of the trees you'll find will be around 10 to 20 years old, and much of it depends on the variety, growing conditions, and maintenance.

They'll be open every weekend until Christmas day, so there's still plenty of time to head out to cut down your perfect tree.

