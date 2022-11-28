Local tree farm now open for the holidays

ORONOCO, Minn. - Wittlief Tree Farms is officially open once again as part of an annual Christmas tradition.
Each year, the Wittlief family opens its tree farm to invite community members to handpick and even saw down a tree of their liking.
With a handful of varieties from Balsam Fir to Black Hill Spruce - there are plenty of trees to chose from.
Owner Clint Wittlief feels the best trees are tall and trim, which usually take the longest amount of time and care to achieve.
"It all depends on the type of tree - like the ones behind me here, they've been in the ground 20 years," Wittlief said.
Most of the trees you'll find will be around 10 to 20 years old, and much of it depends on the variety, growing conditions, and maintenance.
They'll be open every weekend until Christmas day, so there's still plenty of time to head out to cut down your perfect tree.