Local shop has reminders for Med City Marathon runners ahead of the race

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you're participating in one of the several races happening tomorrow, don't feel intimidated. Mallory Lentz, the inventory manager at TerraLoco, said you want to stay hydrated with water and electrolytes before, during, and after your race. She said you're going to want to find shoes that can withstand long-distance running. Appropriate shoes can cushion your foot's impact against the hard ground. Also, she said runners shouldn't wear anything new, drink anything new, or eat anything new the day of the race since you don't know how your body will react. She explained how runners can get over "the wall."
“That wall usually is at that 10 or 20-mile mark where you still have, you know, 3.1 or 6.2 miles to go, and sometimes just kind of getting over that and just one mile at a time knowing that you’re almost there but you still have a little bit of way to go and-and really just telling yourself that you-you can do it," Lentz said.
She also said you should avoid wearing cotton. Moisture, such as sweat, doesn't come off that material very well. When your clothing rubs against you, there's a lot of friction. That can lead to chafing and blisters.