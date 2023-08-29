Local shelters at capacity during kitten season

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Local shelters are starting to have to turn away animals as they have reached capacity.
It’s kitten season meaning more shelters are seeing an influx of kittens and pregnant cats entering shelters. In addition to older animals being returned after being adopted as kittens.
Camp Companion executive director and founder Michele Quandt says, “Most of the rescues are full. We actually don't have a building. We have 338 cats right now, but they're all in foster homes. So, if you want to help, do something like foster a litter of kittens, foster a cat.”
She also says that one part of the solution to overflowing shelters is to have your pets spayed and neutered to keep the population down. Shelters are also looking for people to be fosters to animals in need to help reduce the number in shelter buildings.
If you’re looking to help reduce the number of animals in shelters, Camp Companion has an adoption event Saturday September 2nd from 10 AM until noon at PetSmart south in Rochester.