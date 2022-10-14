Local school districts participate in Minnesota mock elections

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota students are participating in a mock election statewide program which gives K-12 students an opportunity to experience the entire process before they become legal voters.
The program began in the 2000s and is currently a joint effort with the YMCA Center for Youth Voice and the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Rochester Public Schools says due to challenges in 2020 the district wasn't able to participate but student council advisor and social studies teacher Kathryn Gardner says this year RPS is having ballots physically printed up by the state with local school board candidates and the mayor's race included.
Gardner believes it's important to host the mock election even on years that don't include a presidential race.
She said, "I feel like a lot of kids have thoughts about who is running for school board. Maybe some of them will actually do some research and think about which candidates they're voting for. And, the mayor's race, it just feels like things are pretty competitive this year, and it's a good year for them to see everything that's on a ballot that they might not think about in a non-presidential year."
Austin Public Schools is also participating in the statewide program.
Social studies teacher Jeff Anderson says he thinks hosting a mock election where local races are the focus is essential for students.
He explained, "What a school board decides impacts them, in a classroom, way more than what President Biden is doing currently. So, to have them understand that local politics has a big impact on their day-to-day lives is really important."
Anderson says all grade levels will make their way to a conference room where students will be direct to an iPad ballot form. The results will then be gathered once the mock polls close at 3:30pm.
He added, "I think it's really important that we teach student, as as close as possible, what voting looks like, what it will feel like. So, when they're able to actually vote in a real election, they'll have that experience here that will kind of guide them in that."
Around 305 schools are taking part in the mock student election with nearly 150,000 students registered around the state.