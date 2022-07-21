Local rehab centers are responding to Minnesota's record number of fatal drug overdoses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local rehab centers are seeing an increase in fatal drug overdoses. Minnesota saw near 1,300 overdose deaths last year, a 22 percent increase from the year before.
Director of MN Adult and Teen Challenge, David Hunter says their facility is seeing an increase in number of clients coming in at a young age
Hunter says Addiction is generational - many patients are coming from families who are also battling addiction.
“All different walks of life, races, ages, socioeconomic background, it's not just an urban problem anymore - but it's in rural areas, southeastern Minnesota, northern Minnesota, it's everywhere.”
Hunter believes the COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role with isolation leading to mental health -related distress.
He believes tackling the issue earlier with kids in school by having conversations with them would help bring awareness to the issue.
“Addiction is nothing more than a symptom of a much bigger problem. And so the more we can go at the root causes of what leads up to addiction, I think the more success we'll have as far as preventing - and ultimately, at seeing these numbers decrease instead of increase” Hunter says.
Minnesota Department of Health reports many of the opioid overdose deaths involve fentanyl, finding that fentanyl was involved in 90 percent of deaths involving opioids last year.
If you or someone you know is battling addiction, visit here.
For more resources, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline