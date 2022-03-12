Local real estate offices collecting toys for young Ukrainian refugees

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A real estate company with offices in Mason City and Clear lake is trying to collect toys for children fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Realty One CEO Kuba Jewgieniew is asking people to fill shoe boxes with toys, notes, or gifts for children and drop them off at their local Realty One location. Jewgieniew says he will then ship the shoe boxes to his family in Poland for distribution to young refugees.
Realty One has offices at 700 Buddy Holly Place in Clear Lake and 2227 19th St. SW in Mason City.
Donations must be dropped off by Sunday.