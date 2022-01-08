Local pizzeria trying to stay busy as pandemic continues

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With Minnesota's Covid-19 positivity rate reaching an all time high, area businesses are concerned how this may affect them.
Restaurants including Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria are doing their best to stay busy.
Owner Pasquale Presa says he's still seeing more people opt for take out compared to sitting down to eat.
People are still dining in but not as much. This has caused his big party room to only be open twice a week. Presa says he's seeing less visitors stop by his iconic pizzeria especially during lunch hours.
"We're fortunate that we can do a great take out business but the lunch business and the visitor's coming to Rochester is going less and less," explains Presa. "We see it. It's evident because when there's restrictions of less visitors coming in, it impacts visitors down the food chain."
With more people doing take out and less people dining in, Presa has been getting more creative. To help his business, he works with Hy-Vee to have his sauces and pizza sold there.