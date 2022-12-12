Local pharmacies deal with high demand for kids medicine

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you're a parent, you've likely noticed there's a high demand for kids medicine, and a local pharmacy has certainly been feeling it. Hunt's Silver Lake Drug & Gift is struggling with keeping their shelves stocked with Tylenol and ibuprofen for kids. The store's purchasing supplies from vendors other than their primary one in order to meet demand. Customers are leaning on other forms of medication, such as suppositories instead of oral medication, and the pharmacy is also teaching parents how to properly dose adult medication for their children. Philip Hommerding, one of the store owners, said he doesn't think supply chain issues will be fixed anytime soon.
“It’ll be nice to-when the supply chain ever gets totally figured out, but I don’t foresee that happening without ebbs and flows for, you know, 12 to 24 months. There just seems to be a-a lot going on that I don’t think is gonna get fixed quickly with the supply chain," Hommerding said.
The USDA is collaborating with drug makers to evaluate the high demand for kids painkillers.