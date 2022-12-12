Local pharmacies deal with high demand for kids medicine

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,
especially for areas that see icing overnight into Tuesday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain or Freezing Drizzle Late Tonight into Tuesday
Morning...

.A strong winter storm is set to impact much of the region
including Iowa into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing drizzle
or freezing rain is expected across portions of north and
northwest Iowa overnight into Tuesday morning. This may produce
substantial glazing before changing to rain by Tuesday afternoon.
In addition, strong winds are forecast for much of the state on
Tuesday as well.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected, mainly with
freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Local pharmacies deal with high demand for kids medicine

  • 0

One Rochester store is buying medicine from new suppliers to meet demand.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you're a parent, you've likely noticed there's a high demand for kids medicine, and a local pharmacy has certainly been feeling it. Hunt's Silver Lake Drug & Gift is struggling with keeping their shelves stocked with Tylenol and ibuprofen for kids. The store's purchasing supplies from vendors other than their primary one in order to meet demand. Customers are leaning on other forms of medication, such as suppositories instead of oral medication, and the pharmacy is also teaching parents how to properly dose adult medication for their children. Philip Hommerding, one of the store owners, said he doesn't think supply chain issues will be fixed anytime soon.

“It’ll be nice to-when the supply chain ever gets totally figured out, but I don’t foresee that happening without ebbs and flows for, you know, 12 to 24 months. There just seems to be a-a lot going on that I don’t think is gonna get fixed quickly with the supply chain,"  Hommerding said.

The USDA is collaborating with drug makers to evaluate the high demand for kids painkillers.

Recommended for you