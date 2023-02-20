Local outdoor sports stores looking forward to snow storm

 Skip to main content
...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow
arrives in two waves: first focusing on Tuesday night along an
axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this time for
counties in southeastern Minnesota and western into central
Wisconsin. While the snow tapers off during the morning on
Wednesday, the combination of ongoing light snow showers and
increasing northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to
blowing and drifting snow. Although, given the expected temporary
lull in precipitation, headlines are expected to temporarily
expire Wednesday morning.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday afternoon with the
potential to produce another 10 inches of snow over the watch area
in southeast Minnesota and western into central Wisconsin. Strong
winds in these areas will continue to result in blowing and
drifting snow. The watch area from northeast Iowa into far
southwest Wisconsin exhibits the potential to receive up to 6
inches of snowfall accumulations as well as a quarter inch of ice
accumulations through Thursday.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next couple days.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible Tuesday afternoon and
night. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible.
Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with locally
higher amounts possible Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM Tuesday to 6
AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Local outdoor sports stores looking forward to snow storm

  • Updated
  • 0

Outdoor stores usually see a boom after a winter storm. We spoke with one Rochester business owner on what she expects from people after this week's storm

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The upcoming winter storm could be a mix of good news and bad news for an outdoor sports store. During times like these, Tyrol Ski & Sports usually sees an increase in rentals for snowshoes and products related to cross country skiing and downhill skiing. If the snowfall is brutal enough, Kristin Welch, one of the owners, said that it seems like people stay put in their homes and their sales take a dip. Following a bad storm, customers tend to drop by the store at a higher rate. She said being active outside during the winter can be a lot of fun.

“Winter has its own unique, you know, beauty, and it’s exhilarating to-to be outside and-and being active in the winter time as well as the social aspect," Welch said.

She also said dog walkers come into the store and grab face protection, mittens and winter boots since they have to spend a lot of time outside.

