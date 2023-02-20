Local outdoor sports stores looking forward to snow storm

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The upcoming winter storm could be a mix of good news and bad news for an outdoor sports store. During times like these, Tyrol Ski & Sports usually sees an increase in rentals for snowshoes and products related to cross country skiing and downhill skiing. If the snowfall is brutal enough, Kristin Welch, one of the owners, said that it seems like people stay put in their homes and their sales take a dip. Following a bad storm, customers tend to drop by the store at a higher rate. She said being active outside during the winter can be a lot of fun.
“Winter has its own unique, you know, beauty, and it’s exhilarating to-to be outside and-and being active in the winter time as well as the social aspect," Welch said.
She also said dog walkers come into the store and grab face protection, mittens and winter boots since they have to spend a lot of time outside.