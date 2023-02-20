Local outdoor sports stores looking forward to snow storm

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through Thursday... .A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow arrives in two waves: first focusing on Tuesday night along an axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this time for counties in southeastern Minnesota and western into central Wisconsin. While the snow tapers off during the morning on Wednesday, the combination of ongoing light snow showers and increasing northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to blowing and drifting snow. Although, given the expected temporary lull in precipitation, headlines are expected to temporarily expire Wednesday morning. The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday afternoon with the potential to produce another 10 inches of snow over the watch area in southeast Minnesota and western into central Wisconsin. Strong winds in these areas will continue to result in blowing and drifting snow. The watch area from northeast Iowa into far southwest Wisconsin exhibits the potential to receive up to 6 inches of snowfall accumulations as well as a quarter inch of ice accumulations through Thursday. This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements to the forecast over the next couple days. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible Tuesday afternoon and night. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&