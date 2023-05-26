Local organizations team up to mentor BIPOC homeownership

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Coalition for Rochester Area Housing is joining forces with Three Rivers Community Action to help mentor BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) homeowners.
Three Rivers has been running its Achieve Homeownership program since 2008 to assist homeowners manage finances. By themselves, they've been able to assist over 500 homeowners.
Now that Coalition is on board, both organizations are hoping to enhance the program.
According to a 2020 housing needs study by Coalition, Olmsted County has one of the highest home ownership disparities in the nation. 77% of white residents own a home, compared to only 22% of black residents.
The program leads say they worked with ten co-designers, building the project around their recommendations.
"The co-designers recommended that we try to do something to engage the community by developing a community of mentors," said JoMarie Morris, the executive director of Coalition.
The project will also help first-time homebuyers navigate the homebuying process by providing education, finance consultations, and helping with down payments.
As the partnership continues to get its footing, the co-designers who helped build the project will continue to work with the organizations.
"We're very excited the co-designers are going to be able to work with us and this new program," said Yenai Collazo, a homeownership advisor for Three Rivers.
The pilot program will serve up to 20 BIPOC households from the Rochester area enrolled in the Achieve Homeownership program.