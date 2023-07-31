Local organization works to get students the school supplies they need

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.-The United Way of Olmsted County is a nonprofit that's helping thousands of students from dozens of Olmsted County schools start the school year off with the supplies they need. The nonprofit has received nearly 40% of the donations they need. If you want to help out with the drive, you can head over to their Roonga page and purchase pre-packed backpacks. Each pre-packed backpack costs less than $20. Their biggest need right now is pre-packed backpacks for elementary school students. Grace Pesch, the vice president of community impact for the United Way of Olmsted County, said that school supplies help students focus.
“There may be other students in the classroom that have everything that they need, and the students that don’t are gonna feel distracted. They’re not gonna be able to engage with the lessons and learn as much as other students in the classroom would," Pesch said.
This year's drive will run through the end of August 14th. A link to their Roonga page can be found here.