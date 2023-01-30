 Skip to main content
Local organization donates dictionaries to elementary schools

  • Updated
  • 0

The educational gift is all about the words.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rotary Club of Greater Rochester is in the process of donating 1,500 dictionaries to local third graders. Rotary members delivered dictionaries to several Rochester elementary schools today, including Gage Elementary School. Goals for the "Dictionary Project" include narrowing the literacy gap and helping to build a more educated workforce. Denise Kelly, a co-chair for the "Dictionary Project", said she enjoys seeing kids who are eager to learn.

“It just makes me feel good when I h-I see kids being excited about getting the books and see them exploring them," Kelly said.

Tomorrow, rotary members will continue donating dictionaries to third graders at other schools, including Franklin Elementary School.

