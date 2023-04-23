Local nursery pushing through the cold spring

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A local nursery is pushing past this cold spring weather. This is typically a slower time of year for Family Tree. They've done well, though, thanks to sales of their onions and potatoes as people start to get their gardens ready. As long as the rain hasn't been too bad, the landscaping side of their business has also helped them flourish. Mitchell Krauter, a salesperson for Family Tree, said they're looking forward to connecting with customers.
“All of our workers, the landscapers, the retail are super excited to see all of our returning customers from last year and the years before and get out and, you know, get their hands dirty in the yards and get all those smiles on those customers’ faces," Krauter said.
He also said they're hoping that sales pick up as temps increase this upcoming week. Family Tree is located on 75th Street Northeast in Rochester.