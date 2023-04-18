Local nonprofit is asking for childcare items

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A local nonprofit is asking for your help to provide parents in our area with childcare items. Families First of MN is looking for a variety of baby-related items for their program "Crisis Nursery of Olmsted County." You can help by donating diapers in sizes other than two, pull-ups of any size, and also baby wipes. Wendy Reynolds, a social worker for "Crisis Nursery of Olmsted County," said the donations make a big difference for families in need.
“This type of donation helps families with financial-they can use their money financially somewhere else. One in three families are needing diapers, and we support about thirty families per month to come in and be able to get a package of diapers for each of their children that are in need," Reynolds said.
You can drop your donations off at Families First of MN or in the lobby of 125 LIVE. Donations are being accepted at 125 LIVE through the end of April.