Local non-profit gears up for Mental Health Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The beginning of May also marks the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month.
For many non-profits, it's a good time to shed more light on the struggles tens of millions of Americans face every day when dealing with their mental health.
One such organization is the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), whose Southeast Minnesota branch serves seven counties in the area.
NAMI's calendar is packed, with mental health-themed events scheduled for almost every day of the month. These events include workshops, seminars, and support groups that are open to the public.
Courtney Lawson, the marketing director of NAMI - Southeast Minnesota, says that these events help break the stigma against discussing mental health.
"We encourage people to share their story, whether it's with a mental health condition or a period that they went through where they were struggling with mental health because that helps normalize it," she said. "It makes others comfortable to share their story as well."
The regional branch's flagship project is their peer support program, which pairs those suffering from mental health problems with someone who is recovering from similar issues.
For NAMI, that shared understanding of the struggle can lead to an easier path for healing.
"It's important that people are able to access therapy and the psychiatric care that they need, but also to think about the support from somebody who has traveled that path before them and ways that that can help prolong recovery or lengthen the time between relapse or challenges with mental health conditions as well," said Lawson.
NAMI doesn't stop holding events after May, though. They host several events throughout the year, including their NAMIWalks series celebrated by branches across the country. The southeast Minnesota festivities kick off at the Dodge County fairgrounds on Friday, June 16th at 6:30 p.m.
The full calendar for NAMI can be found here.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues - you can reach out to NAMI's helpline at 800-950-6264 - or text 'helpline' to 62640.