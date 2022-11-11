Local Marine Corps recruitment office seeks to boost numbers amid low national numbers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For many who join the armed services it's a change to serve their country, enjoy decent benefits, and in some cases even the world.
Currently, the U.S. military is facing a problem. Not enough people are enlisting.
According to U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, by the end of this year, the active U.S. military will be at its smallest size since the creation of the all volunteer force.
On Friday, KIMT News 3 asked questions about the recruitment process at the local Marine Corps recruitment office in Rochester.
According to Sgt. Jacob Wilhelm, when it comes to recruiting someone to join the marines, it's on a very individual basis. He says the goal is to help give the person thinking about enlisting needs and set them up for success.
"When it comes to the education benefits, it's all the same across all branches," Sgt. Wilhelm said. "But when it comes to the individual themselves, and what they need has more of the intangible side, we look for tangibles and intangibles. There's always an intangible within a tangible. Things they can touch, and then things they can't touch. So by looking for those things, we're able to show them how the Marine Corps is going to give them the things that they need to become successful in that way."
For anyone thinking about joining a military branch, Sgt. Wilhelm says the first step is to speak with a recruiter to see if you're eligible. He said one out of every ten people are not.
"Don't disqualify yourself before you talk to a recruiter," he said. "Then once you find out that you're eligible for military service, then I would set up an interview with you to see if you're Marine Corps material and then see how I can best help you push you past the next step."
