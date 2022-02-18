Local leaders remember U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn

OLMSTED CO., Minn. - Friends and colleagues are paying their respects to U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn who lost his battle with kidney cancer.
Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer in February of 2019 and began receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
He later announced he had a kidney removed as well as cancerous tissues surrounding the kidney. However, in July of 2021 he issued a statement saying the cancer had returned.
His wife, former Minnesota GOP party chair Jennifer Carnahan says he died peacefully in his sleep. He was just 59.
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton spoke with KIMT News 3 about Hagedorn's passing. She says he will be remembered for his welcoming presence and willingness to work across party lines.
Norton said, "He always welcomed us with open arms. I always felt we had a really good working relationship even if we didn't see eye to eye on every project. He was always open to listening and very welcoming. I'm very sad about his passing and want to share condolences to his family and friends."
Olmsted County Republican Party Chairman Chris Brandt says it's sad to hear of his passing.
He said, "I think Jim was a true servant of southern Minnesota. He loved the state. He loved the people. He worked hard, he knew agriculture, he knew the people, he knew the district. He loved his job and represented them well in congress."
Hagedorn was serving his second terms as Minnesota's 1st Congressional District Representative, winning the seat first in 2018 and then again in 2020.
With the congressman's passing a special election will be held to find a replacement to fill the remainder of his current term in the House.