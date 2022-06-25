Local lawmakers react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

(KIMT News 3) - Friday, the Supreme Court made the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade which means there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after 50 years shifts control over abortion laws back to the states.
In Minnesota, the state still has a constitutional protection to privacy - including the right to abortion.
This means abortions will remain legal in Minnesota despite today's supreme court ruling.
Democratic U.S. Senator Tina Smith says we live in a place of democracy where the voices of the people are strong enough to be able to speak out for what is right.
“It is a stunning decision and it shows how extreme the Supreme Court has become over the last several years. and it is also very much out of step with where Minnesotans are and where Americans are. Most Americans, most Minnesotans believe that this decision is a personal decision, the people should have the capacity to make for themselves without government interference,” says Sen. Smith.
She believes we are already seeing the impact here locally.
“People who have lost that fundamental freedom to make their own decision in their own home states, will be coming to places like Minnesota in and around the country to get the abortion care that they know that they need. And that's going to create pressure and a lot of additional need in our state,” adds. Sen. Smith.
KIMT also reached out to Republican State Senator Carla Nelson who provided this statement:
“Today’s Supreme Court ruling returns the issue of abortion to the states where it belongs. It is important we have a thoughtful and peaceful discussion about supporting mothers and protecting babies. We should come together to find consensus on reducing unwanted pregnancies, protections for babies and resources for moms and families who choose life."
GOP of Olmsted County Chair Chris Brandt provided this statement:
“Nearly 50 years ago unelected judges took away the ability of all Americans to determine for themselves what their law should be. Today, that power was returned to the American people. That's what democracy looks like.”
Nearly half of the states already have laws in place that will now ban or greatly restrict access to abortions.